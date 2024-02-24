Pegasus Partners Ltd. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 267,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,983,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 26,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,824 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 552,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,378,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,657. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.12 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.