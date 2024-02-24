Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 14,595 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,595 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,980,000 after buying an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after buying an additional 558,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

VTWO traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. 2,323,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,657. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $65.39 and a twelve month high of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.96.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

