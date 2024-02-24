Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 2,379 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. 668,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,625. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

