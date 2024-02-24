Pegasus Partners Ltd. Sells 6,558 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,558 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.38. 4,581,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,437,631. The company has a market capitalization of $113.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.50.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.68%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

