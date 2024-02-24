Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires Shares of 25,000 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.06% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 44.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $48,062.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,062.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Young Kim sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $737,787.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,342.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,975 shares of company stock worth $14,932,238 over the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDMT stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. The stock had a trading volume of 649,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,479. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.63. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $35.61.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

