Peloton Wealth Strategists Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

GS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $391.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,208. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $396.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its 200-day moving average is $346.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

