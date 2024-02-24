Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,300 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 541,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 332,679 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 378,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,065 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,778,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 166,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter.

IBDV stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 169,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,325. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (IBDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDV was launched on Jun 23, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

