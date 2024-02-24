Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Garmin were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 62.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 57,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth about $1,267,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Garmin by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 53,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.57 on Friday, hitting $135.51. 1,236,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,068. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $93.52 and a one year high of $137.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

