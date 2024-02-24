Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after acquiring an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,474,000 after purchasing an additional 136,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,603,146 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,929,000 after purchasing an additional 67,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, reaching $103.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,655. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

