Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.8% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. 579,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,357. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $278.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.29. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.57 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Align Technology news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Featured Articles

