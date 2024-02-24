Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 285,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 29,882 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Stock Performance

IBHC remained flat at $23.62 on Friday. 29,735 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61.

iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds 2023 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023.

