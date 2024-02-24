Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after buying an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,793,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $43.88. 7,029,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,167. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

