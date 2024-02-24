Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.7% during the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 644,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter worth about $984,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $31,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,514,000 after buying an additional 353,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 66.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 48,115 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.82, for a total value of $1,858,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,007,576.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Five Below from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.88.

Shares of FIVE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.47. The stock had a trading volume of 259,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,564. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.57 and a 1-year high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

