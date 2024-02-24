Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 1,600 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 1.9% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,331,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,726,000 after buying an additional 3,096,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after buying an additional 2,099,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,464,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after purchasing an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.27. 1,918,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,252. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.24. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

