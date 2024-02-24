Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 680 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,875 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises about 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,698 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,137,443 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Holdings Group LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 2.4% during the third quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $2,253,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,107.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,403,322 shares of company stock worth $376,292,679 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $292.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,416,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,836. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $298.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a market capitalization of $283.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.86.

View Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.