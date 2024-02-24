Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 7,400 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. BOX comprises about 2.0% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.12% of BOX worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 213.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 968,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,148,000 after buying an additional 659,231 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $357,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,408,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,697,043.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BOX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.35. 1,078,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.76, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.29 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

