Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 9,500 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 1,043.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,174 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. 2,797,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,706. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $24.34.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares in the company, valued at $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

