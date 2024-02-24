Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $3 Million Stock Position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Richardson Electronics accounts for approximately 2.8% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Richardson Electronics worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $915,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.84. 182,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.04. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.68 and a 52 week high of $23.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Richardson Electronics ( NASDAQ:RELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RELL. TheStreet cut Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

