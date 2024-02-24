Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Invests $703,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 52.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 12,969 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,939.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OGN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $18.50. 2,390,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,706. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.35. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $26.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

