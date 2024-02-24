Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,628,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 197,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RxSight by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Keith Warner sold 14,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $507,715.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,972.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 145,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $4,296,914.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,245 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,660 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

RXST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

RxSight stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.69. 436,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,013. RxSight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

