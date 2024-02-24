Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.62. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $112.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,243.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEBO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,471,000 after purchasing an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,444,000 after buying an additional 51,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,886,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,674,000 after buying an additional 152,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,815,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,281,000 after acquiring an additional 213,264 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

