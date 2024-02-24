Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,294,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $427,580,000 after buying an additional 959,849 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.77.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

