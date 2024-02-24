Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ecolab by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 12.9% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $222.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.87 and a 52 week high of $222.49.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.