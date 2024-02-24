Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 334 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,971,672. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.22.

CME Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $217.96 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.01 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.61%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

