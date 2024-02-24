Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 510 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 438.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,897,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,494,000 after acquiring an additional 188,188 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 60.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 461,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,020,000 after purchasing an additional 173,933 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth about $12,139,000.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $101.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.08 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

