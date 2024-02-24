Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $404,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Halliburton by 56.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,342,520 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $135,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 296,530 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

