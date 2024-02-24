Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 87.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Price Performance

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $159.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.70. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $175.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

