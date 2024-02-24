Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,023 shares of company stock valued at $18,226,562 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.7 %

Lam Research stock opened at $928.50 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $467.02 and a 52 week high of $955.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $821.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $717.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.94%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

