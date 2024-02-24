Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 167 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $107.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $112.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

