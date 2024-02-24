Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes $446,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after buying an additional 9,583 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 851,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23,505 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $86.63 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

