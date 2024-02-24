Peter C. Farrell Sells 10,935 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.04.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ResMed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.74%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.30.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

