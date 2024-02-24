Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance
Shares of PEYUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.
Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile
