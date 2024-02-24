Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %

PEYUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. in January 2011.

