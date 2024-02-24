Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on March 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0815 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 0.7 %
PEYUF opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $11.10.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
