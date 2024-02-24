Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 41.8% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,937,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 77,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 33,182,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,036,648. The firm has a market cap of $156.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.