Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $91.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.96. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

