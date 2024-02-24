Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.43.

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $12.34 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The business had revenue of ($7.31) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,245 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Featured Stories

