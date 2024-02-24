Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share.

PXD opened at $232.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXD. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,201 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

