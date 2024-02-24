Piper Sandler Boosts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $44.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HP. StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $37.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13,372.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,414 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 406.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,815,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,679 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,720,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,987 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 848,198 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.