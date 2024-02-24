Piper Sandler Boosts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $66.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Sprout Social from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.62.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

Sprout Social stock opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $93,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,134.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,200 shares of company stock worth $7,079,946. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprout Social by 5.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 105.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.