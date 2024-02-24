Piper Sandler Trims EQT (NYSE:EQT) Target Price to $45.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQT

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $37.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that EQT will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.