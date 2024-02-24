Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (TSE:PZA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Price Performance
Shares of PZA stock opened at C$14.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$350.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.97. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile
