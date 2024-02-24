Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. HSBC cut Playtika from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.90 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $14.75 target price on shares of Playtika in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Playtika from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $7.20 on Friday. Playtika has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,215.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

