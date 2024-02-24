Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.880-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JMP Securities upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. 234,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 473.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,306.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 73.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 464.2% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Further Reading

