Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Shares Down 10.3%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.40. 3,375,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,331,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSNY. Piper Sandler began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.15 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 744.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,451,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,109 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 720,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 1,271.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 475,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

