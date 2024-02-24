Polymath Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $162.79 million and approximately $8,738.74 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00137130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008156 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

