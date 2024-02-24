Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Gap Down to $389.10

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $389.10, but opened at $367.26. Pool shares last traded at $397.38, with a volume of 69,379 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.38.

The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.57.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 9.44%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $1,354,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Pool by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

