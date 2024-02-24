Portland Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 740,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 96,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in AT&T by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 32,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,270,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,301,420. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

