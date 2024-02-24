Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Stock Performance

Power REIT stock opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. Power REIT has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Power REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. 26.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

