PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 72.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $144.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

