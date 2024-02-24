Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.58. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter worth $33,135,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth about $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 475.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

